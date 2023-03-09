Podcast: SKC Review, The P Word, Earthquakes Preview

Rabbi and Red analyzing and find the positives in a 0-0 draw with Sporting KC. We discuss VAR and the P word chant returning to DSG. Then we look ahead to a road game against San Jose Earthquakes.

