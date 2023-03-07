Michael Edwards Recalled to Colorado Rapids from San Antonio Loan after Moise Bombito Injury

The Colorado Rapids announced on Tuesday that homegrown defender Michael Edwards has been recalled to the club from his loan with USL Championship side San Antonio FC.

Edwards only put pen to paper with San Antonio 11 days ago, and his quick return marks the end of one of the shortest external loans in club history. Scottish midfielder Sam Nicholson still probably holds that honor thanks to his brief weekend with the Colorado Springs Switchbacks before receiving his Green Card in 2019, but the club never formally announced the official timing or length of that loan.

The announcement to recall Edwards follows the addition of fellow defender Moise Bombito to Colorado’s availability report. After Bombito made the bench for the Rapids’ first match of the year against the Seattle Sounders, the club’s sole SuperDraft signing of 2022 was listed out with a knee injury ahead of the Rapids’ home opener against Sporting KC.

When asked for comment on Tuesday afternoon, a Colorado spokesperson told Burgundy Wave that Bombito will be out for multiple weeks with an MCL injury. The Rapids previously confirmed that the rookie sustained the knock last Thursday in training. The club did not offer an official timeline for his return.

Colorado Rapids defender Moise Bombito will be out for a few weeks with an MCL injury, club spox tells @BurgundyWave. Homegrown CB Michael Edwards has been recalled from his loan in San Antonio as defensive cover. @BrendanPloen 1st. pic.twitter.com/numR8rYUaz — Joseph Samelson (@jspsam) March 7, 2023

Edwards will look to seize the opportunity to make his competitive debut with the Rapids. The club initially acquired the 22-year-old’s homegrown rights from D.C. United ahead of the 2021 season, when Edwards joined the Rapids from Wolfsburg II in Germany. Edwards spent his first year with the club on loan with the Colorado Springs Switchbacks, and played 12 matches for Rapids 2 in their inaugural 2022 season before re-joining the Switchbacks for their stretch run.

Colorado’s season will continue on Saturday with a road match against the San Jose Earthquakes, which is set for an 8:30 PM MST kickoff on Apple TV.