Two Rapids U-15s Called into USYNT Training Camp

Colorado Rapids Academy defender Miguel Alvarado and midfielder Cristopher Madera Acosta have been called up by the U.S. U-15 Boys’ Youth National Team, according to announcements made by the club and U.S. Soccer on Tuesday.

The camp, which opened on March 3 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, marks the second national team training camp for the U.S. U-15s in 2023 under manager Tom Heinneman.

Heinneman, who made 45 appearances in MLS between stints with lower division clubs before starting his coaching career, is preparing his young squad for the 2023 Concacaf U-15 Boys’ Championship later this year. Alvarado and Madera—who were born one day apart on January 5, 2008, and January 4, 2008, respectively—are each eligible for the tournament.

“It is great to see Cris and Miguel selected to the U-15 Youth National Team Camp,” Rapids Academy Technical Director Chris Cartlidge said in a press release sent to media. “They have both excelled this season in MLS NEXT competition and deserve this recognition. Both players will revel in the opportunity to train and compete with some of the best young players in the country, and will undoubtedly use this opportunity to further their growth and development.”

Alvarado and Madera have been mainstays with the Rapids Academy for multiple years. Alvarado, who joined the club at the U-12 level after a stint with the Colorado Rapids Youth Soccer Club (CRYSC), has been wearing Burgundy for his entire youth career. Madera joined the Academy around the same time after a spell with FC Colorado. Both have been key players for the Rapids Academy at the U-14 and U-15 levels, and each featured at the Rocky Mountain Tournament held in Herriman, Utah earlier this year.

The pair will certainly look to follow the path carved out by fellow Rapids Academy prospect Adam Beaudry, who was called up for the Concacaf U-17 Championship in Guatemala earlier this winter. Beaudry went on to play three matches at goalkeeper for the U-17s, and held two clean sheets in the knockout stages during the tournament.

U.S. U-15 YNT Training Camp Roster (March 2023)

GOALKEEPERS (3): Jack Kortkamp (Sporting Kansas City), William Mackay (Real Salt Lake), and Aidan Stokes (New York Red Bulls).

DEFENDERS (8): Miguel Alvarado (Colorado Rapids), Sebastian Chavez (New York City FC), Charly Dealmonte (Nashville SC), Ramiz Hamouda (Sporting Kansas City), Micah Harris (Houston Dynamo FC), Isaiah Kaakoush (Barca Residency Academy), Adunade Molomo (FC Dallas), and Oliver Tan (San Jose Earthquakes).

MIDFIELDERS (6): Liam Lambert (Los Angeles FC), Cristopher Madera Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Dalziel Ozuna (San Antonio FC), Austin Su (Columbus Crew), Cavan Sullivan (Philadelphia Union), and Jude Terry (Los Angeles FC).

FORWARDS (6): Chance Cowell (Sacramento Republic FC), Kaelen Dougan (San Jose Earthquakes), Julian Hall (New York Red Bulls), Jamir Johnson (Philadelphia Union), Anisse Saidi (Philadelphia Union), and David Salukombo (Columbus Crew).