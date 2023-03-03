 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Podcast: Seattle Recap, Diego Rubio Injury

Rabbi and Red break down a 4-0 loss and look ahead to SKC.

SOCCER: FEB 26 MLS - Seattle Sounders FC vs Colorado Rapids
SEATTLE, WA - FEBRUARY 26: Seattle Sounders midfielder João Paulo (6) defends against Colorado midfielder Cole Basset (23) during an MLS match between the Seattle Sounders and the Colorado Rapids on February 26, 2023 at Lumen Field in Seattle, WA.
Photo by Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Rabbi and Red make sense of a 4-0 loss at Seattle Sounders. We then talk Diego Rubio’s knee injury and preview Sporting KC in the home opener on Saturday.

Follow us on Twitter @rapids96podcast. You can also email the show at rapids96podcast@gmail.com. Follow our hosts individually on Twitter @LWOSMattPollardand @soccer_rabbi. Send us questions using the hashtag #AskHTHL.

Find us wherever you get your podcasts. This Twitter thread shows you exactly what podcatchers were are on. CR45 Designs did our art work. Our music was done by Juanners.

HTHL is on Patreon if you like our work and want to give us money. No obligation.

