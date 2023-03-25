Colorado Rapids Outplay Austin as Kévin Cabral Scores Late to Salvage Point

The Colorado Rapids went into Austin on Saturday night shorthanded. They gave up an early goal. Had to play from behind. In the end they outplayed the Verde and Black and got a draw that could be pivotal early in the season.

Robin Fraser had big decision to make lineup wise due to injuries and international call-ups. Jonathan Lewis started up top. Sam Nicholson was in a left wingback role. Bryan Acosta and Max Alves started as well. Kévin Cabral found himself again on the bench along with Calvin Harris.

Colorado had the better opening minutes with Cole Bassett doing work on the ball. Several small defensive errors led to them conceding five minutes in however. Sebastián Driussi found Jon Gallagher in behind who took a touch and beat goalkeeper William Yarbrough 1-v-1.

The flag went up but eventually Ted Unkel went to the monitor and awarded the goal. Nicholson did not pick up Gallagher’s run. Danny Wilson stepped to an open player no midfielder picked up, creating the passing lane for Driussi. Andreas Maxsø kept the play on side.

After that, the visitors were decent. Bassett and Rosenberry combined to open up the right flank. Lewis was denied by goalkeeper Brad Stuver on the goal line on a corner 15 minutes in. Later in the half, Lewis hit the outside netting in transition after Acosta made a great interception in midfield.

The half ended 1-0.

The vision from EL CRACK and the finish from @JonGallagher96! pic.twitter.com/DpR0oqgMvv — Austin FC (@AustinFC) March 26, 2023

The start of the second half was less exciting. Colorado’s intensity dropped off. Driussi nearly caught Yarbrough off guard with a shot four minutes in.

The Burgundy Boys woke up on 66 minutes. Bassett tried a shot from a sharp angle but Stuver but he made the save. On the ensuing corner, Stuver denied Wilson from close range.

Michael Barrios had a great look 1-v-1 in the final ten minutes but Stuver came off his like to deny the breakaway. Colorado finally and deservedly found the equalizer in the 85th minute. Barrios and Cabral got in transition with one defender back. Barrios found Cabral for a tap in as Stuver was finally beaten.

The match ended 1-1. This was a good result in retrospect. The goal was coming. The performance at least merited a draw. Hopefully this is something the Rapids can build on, Keep Fighting and doubters from the outside be damned.

#Rapids96 substitutes connect to find a late equalizer in Austin.



Michael Barrios beats his man and tees up Kévin Cabral for the finish. pic.twitter.com/pHs1MC1LnN — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 26, 2023

Good Performance Given the Circumstances, Still not Enough

This game was always going to be tough with Diego Rubio and Darren Yapi on international duty and the injuries. That said, they had a good start. They made one mistake to give up the goal. Then they outplayed Austin. They had a bunch of good chances. Someone finally found a goal.

They had 8 shots on target and outshot the home side 17-7. They won the xG 2.1 to 0.9. This was in many ways the best offensive performance of the season. Had they not come up against one of the top keepers in the league, they could have easily won.

This could easily have been scheduled loss. It was great to see Cabral open his account. This team still needs reliable scoring threats outside of Rubio. Without that, the results will continue to underperform performances like this.

Is This the Start of Something for Cabral?

There were some peculiar personnel decisions in this game. Cabral subbing in late and Harris not featuring has to say something about Fraser’s opinion of them right now. Especially when Lewis starts at center forward and Barrios is the first attacking sub.

There’s been some comments about Cabral taking his time to get up to speed and up to fitness. Hopefully him getting his first goal is the start of something good.

On the other side, former Rapids Gyasi Zardes was not great in this game. He’s had a poor start in Austin. Rapids fans should no longer be upset the club let him walk.

Seen some comments throughout the season saying Colorado Rapids letting Zardes leave was a mistake. He's had a poor start in Austin. Hold up play tonight was, a little better than Yapi. Otherwise non-threatening. Rapids shouldn't miss him. pic.twitter.com/LSNdINszyc — Burgundy Wave (@Burgundywave) March 26, 2023

Another Defensive Breakdown Makes it too Easy

We have to acknowledge that this is who this team is defensively. A collection of mistakes. Lapses in focus. These plays lead to quality chances for the opposition. They often lead to goals.

This was the story in 2020. It was the story in 2022. The defenders who were here in 2021 overperformed that year. Expect these issues to continue. Expect them to limit what they can achieve this year.