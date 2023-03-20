Captain Jack Price Ruptures Achilles Tendon and Will Miss Rest of 2023

Captain Jack Price ruptured his Achilles tendon on Saturday night against Minnesota United FC, the Colorado Rapids confirmed Monday morning. He will undergo surgery this week and miss the rest of the 2023 MLS season.

To say this is a massive blow to the Rapids season is an understatement. Price had just come back, playing as a substitute in the last two games. He played 26 minutes in San Jose and was on the field for just 11 minutes against the Loons due to a back injury at the end of preseason.

This is horrible to see. Jack Price has to be carried off the pitch. #Rapids96 pic.twitter.com/HNAxepNbCk — Brendan Ploen (@BrendanPloen) March 19, 2023

He went down without contact in transition and was visibly upset and in pain on the ground. Two staff members carried him off the field. He was then carted from the bench to the locker room after the match was over.

This is devastating for Price, who started just 14 games last year due to a calf injury then a cracked rib and punctured lung. He played 1,111 minutes last year as the midfield was a weakness in 2023. The 30-year-old is so important to the team’s defensive structure and shielding the backline. He’s critical in possession and on set pieces. To say nothing of his leadership and experience.

Rapids PPG w/ Jack Price: 1.47



Rapids PPG w/o Jack Price: 0.93



1.47 points per game, over the course of the entire season, would currently put the Rapids in contention for a home playoff game in the Western Conference. — Joseph Samelson (@jspsam) September 26, 2022

The one saving grace might be that Connor Ronan has been great playing slightly out of position with Price out. He’s been better in many ways compared to Brian Acosta was last year as the No. 6 with Price out. Cole Bassett finally showed his quality with the goal on Saturday.

Who plays in that other midfield role and how they can elevate their game is a big question though. Acosta is a known quantity, and not a great one. Max could be great in possession and the attack. Ralph Priso has got that dawg in him but has been all over the place. Put Max and Priso together and you have a great player, so much so one could name that Frankenstein’s Monster Kellyn Acosta. Price’s injuries have magnified that trade in hindsight.

It’s hard to see the Rapids making the playoffs without him, baring a player elevating in the midfield. To say nothing of the other issues that need to be fixed.