Brazilian Striker Caique de Brito Cerqueira joins Rapids 2 on Loan

Colorado Rapids 2 continued their flurry of roster moves on Thursday by announcing the acquisition of 18-year-old Brazilian striker Caique de Brito Cerqueira on loan from Brazilian second division side Canaã EC.

“Caique is a player our scouts believe can develop into a physically dominant player in our league and beyond”, Rapids 2 General Manager Brian Crookham said in a statement Thursday morning. “His athletic profile, ability to bring others into the game with his back to goal and willingness to consistently threaten in front of the goal make him a very exciting prospect that will fit well with the group we have assembled.”

Caique originally came through Atlético Mineiro’s youth system before joining CA Votuporanguensee’s U-20 team in 2022, where he scored once in 12 Campeonato Paulista Série A3 matches. The youngster moved to Canaã EC ahead of the 2023 season and scored once in three matches for Canaã’s U-20 team before signing with Colorado’s reserve squad.

With Darren Yapi expected to shoulder more first team minutes this season and Dantouma “Yaya” Toure still recovering from a late-season ACL tear, Rapids 2 needed additional bodies to supplement their attack. Caique will undoubtedly look to develop a partnership in the attack with R2 standout Yosuke Hanya, who registered four goals and three assists in MLS Next Pro’s inaugural 2022 season.

Rapids 2’s acquisition of Caique immediately follows the club’s decision to add Rémi Cabral, twin brother of Designated Player Kévin Cabral, on Wednesday. Cameroonian Youth International Daouda Amadou also re-signed with the club “through the 2023 summer transfer window” in early January.

R2’s preseason scrimmages will kick off in Bradenton, Florida next Tuesday, February 14 against fellow MLS Next Pro side New England Revolution II.