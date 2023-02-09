Rapids 2 Signs French Midfielder Rémi Cabral

Colorado Rapids 2 have signed 23-year-old French midfielder Rémi Cabral, twin brother of first team forward and Designated Player Kévin Cabral, the team announced on Wednesday.

“Remi’s signing gives us another dynamic option in the final third,” Rapids 2 General Manager Brian Crookham said in a press release announcing the acquisition. “We are excited to see how his athleticism combines with the other talented attackers we have to create what we believe will be a potent strike force.”

The Cabral brothers each were on the books with the LA Galaxy last season. Rémi Cabral applied his trade with LA’s reserve squad, while Kévin Cabral spent his time in MLS with the Galaxy’s senior team.

Unlike most MLS reserve teams, LA Galaxy II competed in the USL Championship in 2022 before their move to MLS Next Pro ahead of the 2023 season. Rémi Cabral scored eight goals in 56 appearances for Galaxy II after joining the organization alongside his brother in 2021.

The Cabral brothers also played at the same French club before moving to the United States in a similar arrangement. Kévin Cabral played in 63 matches for Ligue 2’s Valenciennes and Rémi Cabral made a handful of appearances for Valenciennes II. The twins also each spent most of their youth career in the Paris Saint-Germain academy.