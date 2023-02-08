Rapids 2 Announces 2023 Preseason Schedule

Colorado Rapids 2 announced a slate of six preseason scrimmages ahead of their second-ever MLS Next Pro season on Wednesday.

The young group of academy kids, first team prospects, and players on Rapids 2-specific contracts already reported to the club for health and fitness testing in Colorado. The full squad will soon arrive at the famous IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida for the next leg of their preseason preparations.

There, Rapids 2 will challenge fellow MLS Next Pro side New England Revolution II on February 15 before lining-up against MLS’s CF Montréal three days later. The latter match will be the first time R2 faces a senior MLS squad. Both games will be held behind closed doors.

After departing Florida on February 19, Rapids 2 will fly back to Colorado to face four local teams. The reserve outfit will then travel down to face Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on February 25 in a friendly that will serve as an exclusive kickoff party for Switchbacks season-ticket members. R2 will return to action by facing the University of Denver and USL League One’s Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC on March 4 and March 11, respectively, but the club did not announce where those matches will be played.

Rapids 2 will complete their preseason by facing off against the Air Force Academy sometime during March, but no specific date or venue has been announced.

R2 league matches will resume shortly after preseason, but MLS Next Pro has yet to release the 2023 regular season schedule. Last year, the MLS Next Pro schedule was announced on February 24 ahead of the season opener on March 25.