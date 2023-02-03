Rapids Academy Goalkeeper Adam Beaudry Makes USYNT Squad for the Concacaf U-17 Championship

Colorado Rapids Academy goalkeeper Adrian Beaudry has been called up to the US U-17 Men’s Youth National Team for the Concacaf U-17 Championship in Guatemala, U.S. Soccer announced Friday.

The promising 16-year-old shot-stopper will be available for selection throughout the tournament, which serves as Concacaf’s qualification process for the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup, which kick off during November in Peru.

The USYNT will play group stage matches against Barbados on February 11, Trinidad & Tobago on February 13, and Canada on February 15. The top three teams from each group will progress to the 16-team knockout stage of the tournament, and the four nations that make the semifinals will qualify for the U-17 World Cup.

“We are very proud and excited to see Adam selected to the youth national team roster for the U-17 Concacaf Championship,” Rapids Academy Technical Director Chris Cartlidge said in a statement.

“Adam is an incredible young man that has earned the respect and affection of those he has played with and for during his youth career.”

Beaudry joined the Rapids Academy in 2022 after a breaking through with Real Colorado. He served as the starting goalkeeper for the Rapids U-17s last year and was selected to the MLS Next All-Star Game during the summer. The Castle Pines native also made his professional debut last season when he featured for Rapids 2 against the Wolverhampton Wanderers U-21s in the MLS Next Pro Invitational.

During 2022, Beaudry received multiple prior call-ups to the US U-17 squad by manager Gonzalo Segares, and the youngster participated in the youth team’s January evaluation camp in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. After a brief time with the Stars and Stripes, Beaudry returned to the Rapids and was invited to train with the club’s first team during their preseason in Mexico.

All matches involving Beaudry will be nationally televised. The USYNT’s group stage opener against Barbados and group stage closer against Canada will be shown on Fox Sports 2. Their match against Trinidad & Tobago will air on Fox Sports 1. All three games will kick off at 6 PM MST.

Fox networks will continue to air any subsequent knockout stage games involving Beaudry and the US U-17s, but the TV schedule has not yet been finalized. If the US advances, their Round of 16 match will either take place on February 18 or February 19.