Diego Rubio out 2-5 Weeks After Right Knee Surgery

Diego Rubio has undergone minor surgery on his right knee, the Colorado Rapids announced Monday morning. He is expected to miss two to five weeks for rehab.

Rubio was added late to the team’s injury report for Sunday’s season opener. The Rapids Community reacted as one would expect, though Burgundy Wave quickly confirmed it was not a serious injury. No ACL or MCL injury.

The surgery was a an arthroscopic procedure to remove a loose body in his right knee. This could stunt or at least delay Rubio’s 2023 season, which all are hoping would replicate or at least come close to what he did last season. He scored 26 goals and 7 assists, having arguably the best individual single season for a forward in Rapids history.

Colorado were poor in the attack in last night’s 4-0 loss at Seattle Sounders. Darren Yapi is likely to get more minutes at center forward with Rubio out. The midfield will likely be Connor Ronan and Cole Bassett, with Jack Price as well once he recovers from his back injury.

NEW: Diego Rubio has undergone successful arthroscopic procedure to remove a loose body in his right knee. He will be out 2 to 5 weeks while he recovers. Rubio did not make the trip to Seattle and saw a knee specialist with UC Health last week, per a source. #Rapids96 — Brendan Ploen (@BrendanPloen) February 27, 2023

The Rapids are better with Rubio than without, regardless of whether he’s a CAM in a three-man midfield or up top. Kévin Cabral came off the bench last night and was not great. He could have more expectation on his shoulders over the next month. The team is already dealing with getting new players settled and building chemistry.

This injury is bad and could put the Rapids behind to start the year. Colorado were poor in the attack without Rubio last year. Cabral, Yapi, and others will need to step up to prevent that starting Saturday against Sporting KC in the home opener.