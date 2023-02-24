Adam Beaudry Shutout Delivers USYNT to Concacaf U-17 Championship Final

The U.S. U-17 Men’s National Team advanced to the finals of the Concacaf U-17 Championship by defeating the Canadian U-17s 2-0—a feat accomplished in part due to the efforts of Colorado Rapids Academy Goalkeeper Adam Beaudry.

Beaudry led the young American squad between the posts for the duration of the match, and delivered a flawless performance during his third start of the tournament. The victory marked the Rapids prospect’s second knockout win and shutout with the U-17s.

While the American defense did well to keep Beaudry’s workload down again, Beaudry still delivered two saves and some key clearances en route to the clean sheet. He was strong again with his distribution, and picked out his teammates with some impressive long balls.

Colorado Rapids Academy GK gets his third start for the USYNT in the Concacaf U17 Championship in the semis vs Canada.



The U17s have already qualified for the World Cup in November, but this will still be a huge moment for Beaudry, who'll try to see the US through to the final. pic.twitter.com/aa6k9O7eeI — Joseph Samelson (@jspsam) February 25, 2023

The U.S. U-17s opened the scoring in the 36th minute thanks to an incredibly well-taken free kick from Micah Burton, a 16-year-old midfielder from Austin FC’s academy. Beaudry had to stay vigilant to retain the slim lead until deep into stoppage time. In the 93rd minute, Liverpool’s Keyrol Figueroa—son of former Rapids defender Maynor Figueroa—doubled the States’ advantage at the death.

The USYNT had already accomplished their goal of qualifying for the FIFA U-17 World Cup by defeating the Guatemala U-17s in the quarterfinal, which clinched the side a spot in the top four. Beaudry, who’s been splitting shot-stopping duty with San Diego Loyal’s Duran Ferree during the tournament, didn’t take part in that match. Manager Gonzalo Segares González has given the pair of young keepers three starts each during the Championship, and it’s not clear who will get the nod for the final.

As a result of their victory, the U.S. U-17s will take part in the final against the Mexico U-17s on Sunday in Guatemala City. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM MST on Fox Soccer Plus in English, with Spanish commentary on TUDN USA and ViX+.