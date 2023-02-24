Rapids 2 Adds Former Inter Miami II Right Back Logan Batiste

Colorado Rapids 2 added another promising young player to their ranks on Friday.

With the MLS Next Pro season on the horizon, the Rapids’ reserve outfit signed 18-year-old former Inter Miami CF II defender Logan Batiste as a free agent.

“Logan is a talented young player who has demonstrated the ability to affect the game on both sides of the ball,” Rapids 2 General Manager Brian Crookham said in a release announcing the move. “We are very excited to add a player to the system of his profile and believe he has a very high ceiling.”

Batiste, a product of the Inter Miami Academy, joins Rapids 2 following his first year as a professional in which he made 16 appearances for Miami II during MLS Next Pro’s inaugural season. The youngster had previously been called-up to the U.S. U-17 Men’s National Team in 2020 for the UEFA Development Tournament in the United Kingdom.

Based on his appearances with Miami’s reserve squad last year, Batiste seems to project as a defensively-minded outside back. He only recorded two key passes in 943 minutes, and never registered an assist or successful cross. That’s not to say he wasn’t valuable to his side—the 18-year-old showed a lot of promise on the opposite side of the ball by recording 23 interceptions and 16 tackles during his time with Miami II. Like Rapids 2, Miami II failed to make the MLS Next Pro playoffs last season.

Depending on how manager Erik Bushey organizes his squad this season, Batiste could likely earn minutes at either outside center back or fullback.

It’s been a busy winter for Crookham and Bushey ahead of MLS Next Pro’s second season. The reserve squad previously added academy standout Robinson Aguirre, Brazilian prospect Caique de Brito Cerqueira, Kévin Cabral’s twin brother Rémi Cabral, and ex-Toronto FC youngster Pariss Mitchell.

Rapids 2 is currently in the midst of their preseason preparations, and the squad just wrapped up two scrimmages during the first leg of their training camp at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The reserves will challenge Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Weidner Field this Saturday, February 25—the first of four preseason scrimmages set to take place across Colorado.

Stats via MLS Next Pro.