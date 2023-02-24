 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Podcast: Marko Ilić, Closing out Preseason, Sounders Preview

Joseph Samelson joins Rabbi and Red.

By MattPollard
/ new
SOCCER: OCT 03 MLS - Colorado Rapids at Seattle Sounders FC
SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 03: Seattle Sounders defender Shane O’Neill (27) defends against Colorado Rapids forward Michael Barrios (12) during an MLS match between the Colorado Rapids and Seattle Sounders on October 3, 2021 at Lumen Field in Seattle, WA.
Photo by Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Follow us on Twitter @rapids96podcast. You can also email the show at rapids96podcast@gmail.com. Follow our hosts individually on Twitter @LWOSMattPollardand @soccer_rabbi. Send us questions using the hashtag #AskHTHL.

Find us wherever you get your podcasts. This Twitter thread shows you exactly what podcatchers were are on. CR45 Designs did our art work. Our music was done by Juanners.

HTHL is on Patreon if you like our work and want to give us money. No obligation.

HTHL is now partnered with BETUS, America’s favorite sportsbook. Click here for a 125% sign-up bonus.

More From Burgundy Wave

Loading comments...