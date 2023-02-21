Colorado Rapids Announce Kit Numbers for 2023 Regular Season

With the MLS Regular Season set to kick off in a matter of days, the Colorado Rapids have finalized their kit numbers for 2023.

All first team players have confirmed what number they’ll wear this season, except for goalkeeper Marko Ilić, who is still awaiting receipt of his P-1 visa ahead of his loan move to Colorado.

There have been a few changes from last season. Braian Galván is now set to wear 29 instead of 52, the number he selected upon joining the club in 2020.

Aboubacar Keita initially selected 47 for his first year with the club last season, but the young defender only made one preseason appearance before suffering a season-ending injury. He’ll wear 30 this season, a number last worn by Oliver Larraz, who picked 18 for this year after also missing all of last season due to injury.

Homegrown midfielder Cole Bassett, who spent all of last year on loan in the Netherlands, will now rep 23 instead of 26. Versatile midfielder Sam Nicholson has also made a change for this year. The Scot is back to wearing 28—the number he wore during his first stint in Colorado—after a brief time rocking number 15 last year. Abraham Rodriguez wore 28 last season, but switched to Bassett’s old number (26) ahead of the 2023 season.

As for the club’s new players, SuperDraft pick Moise Bombito has chosen 64, Kévin Cabral will rock 91, Alex Gersbach will wear 16, Calvin Harris picked 14, and Connor Ronan grabbed 20. Danish defender Andreas Maxsø will also become the first player on the team to wear number 5 after Auston Trusty left the club to join Birmingham City via Arsenal. The Danish DP wore 5 at Brøndby IF.

The entire Rapids roster with kit numbers is listed below.