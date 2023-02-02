 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Podcast: Breaking Down Preseason Friendlies, the Three New Signings and Celebrating Five Years of Holding the High Line

Analyzing Connor Ronan, Andreas Maxsø, and Alex Gersbach are Burgundy Boys.

By MattPollard
/ new
Brondby IF vs FC Copenhagen - Danish 3F Superliga
BRONDBY, DENMARK - OCTOBER 24: Andreas Maxso of Brondby IF celebrates after scoring their second goal during the Danish 3F Superliga match between Brondby IF and FC Copenhagen at Brondby Stadion on October 24, 2021 in Brondby, Denmark.
Photo by Lars Ronbog / FrontZoneSport via Getty Images

Matt Pollard and Mark Goodman get together to podcast five years to the day of the first episode of Holding The High Line. We discuss the preseason trip to Mexico and what conclusions we can and cannot draw. Then we break down the three new signings of Connor Ronan, Andreas Maxsø, and Alex Gersbach.

Find us wherever you get your podcasts. You can find a full list of pod catchers we’re on with links on this Twitter thread. Our artwork was produced by CR54 Designs. Juanners does our music. Email us if you’d like a full transcript of any of our episodes.

HTHL is on Patreon. If you like what we do and want to give us money, head on over to our page to donate.

Follow us on Twitter @rapids96podcast. You can also email the show at rapids96podcast@gmail.com. Follow our hosts individually on Twitter @LWOSMattPollardand @soccer_rabbi. Send us questions using the hashtag #AskHTHL.

HTHL is now partnered with BETUS, America’s favorite sportsbook. Click here for a 125% sign-up bonus.

More From Burgundy Wave

Loading comments...