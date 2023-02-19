Adam Beaudry Posts Clean Sheet for USYNT in Concacaf U-17 Championship Round of 16 Demolition Job

Colorado Rapids Academy goalkeeper Adam Beaudry made his second Concacaf Under-17 Championship start for the U.S. Youth Men’s National Team in their dominating 7-0 Round of 16 win over the Dominican Republic U-17s on Saturday.

The young Castle Pines native secured a clean sheet for the U.S. U-17s in the all-important knockout fixture, but didn’t face a single shot on target at the Estadio Pensativo in Antigua, Guatemala side through to the quarterfinal.

The USYNT thoroughly dominated possession and scoring opportunities during the match, so Beaudry didn’t face any challenging shots. He made three clearances, but wasn’t ever in any real danger. Aside from one nervy pass in the opening minutes, the Colorado youngster still looked confident in distribution, especially when playing the ball out of the back.

Colorado Rapids Academy GK Adam Beaudry gets his second Concacaf U17 Championship start in the USYNT’s all-important Round of 16 match against the Dominican Republic. pic.twitter.com/YqXEvW7SZB — Joseph Samelson (@jspsam) February 18, 2023

Seattle Sounders Academy graduate Chris Aquino put on a clinic in front of goal, as the 16-year-old opened the scoring with a long-range strike in the 22nd minute, before getting his brace from the spot just eight minutes later. Liverpool’s Keyrol Figueroa—son of former Rapids defender Maynor Figueroa—added to the USYNT’s total late in first half-stoppage and recorded the team’s second brace of the game in the 57th minute.

Micah Burton followed Figueroa’s brace with a nice finish off a well-worked team play in the 62nd minute, while Houston Dynamo Academy standout Ezekiel Soto scored a brace of his own in the final ten minutes to deliver the convincing 7-0 score.

Under the management of U-17 boss Gonzalo Segares González, Beaudry has been splitting starting goalkeeper duties with San Diego Loyal SC’s Duran Ferree. Feree stood between the posts for the U-17s’ group stage wins over Barbados and Canada, while Beaudry previously started in goal for a 3-1 victory over the Trinidad and Tobago U-17s.

FT | Big day…onto the quarterfinals!!!



Next Guatemala City! pic.twitter.com/RYTD0UWLEF — U.S. Soccer YNT (@USYNT) February 18, 2023

The U.S. U-17s will face tournament hosts Guatemala in the quarterfinals on February 21. That game is a must-win by all accounts: a victory will see the USYNT squad book a spot in the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup this November in Peru. All quarterfinal matches are slated for broadcast on Fox Sports 2 in English and ViX+ in Spanish.