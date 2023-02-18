Colorado Rapids 1-4 Philadelphia Union

Colorado Rapids played their final game of the 2023 preseason in Florida on Saturday afternoon. They lost to Philadelphia Union 4-1, through it was 1-0 Union through 90 minutes. Like all previous preseason games, this match was not available to stream.

Starting Lineup: William Yarbrough, Keegan Rosenberry, Lalas Abubakar, Andreas Maxsø, Alex Gersbach, Connor Ronan, Cole Bassett, Ralph Priso, Sam Nicholson, Darren Yapi, Michael Barrios

Depending on Nicholson’s role, this lineup could have been a 4-3-3 or a 5-3-2 if he was a wingback, something we saw on Decision Day last year.

To the extent this result matters, it’s worth pointing out that Jack Price and Diego Rubio did not participate in this game at all. Philadelphia Union meanwhile started effectively a first team with every player on the team last year, in which they were runners up in the Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup Final.

Danny Wilson and Bryan Acosta subbed in early in the second half for Priso and Maxsø. Later in the second half, Max Alves, Calvin Harris, Sebsatian Anderson, Braian Galván, Moise Bombito, Kévin Cabral and Steven Beitashour subbed in.

After a scoreless first half, the Union scored before the first round of Rapids subs. The 90 minutes ended 1-0 with the teams playing an additional 45 minutes. Philly scored again to make it 2-0 in the 102nd minute. Then Acosta found Cabral to score. Cabral scored against Miami and one goal in Mexico as well.

The Union added two goals before the final fulltime whistle was blown after 135 minutes.

Effectively, the Rapids first team minus two of their most important players lost to the Union first team 1-0. Philly’s rotated lineup beat Colorado’s rotated lineup 3-1 in the final 45 minutes. Rapids fans should feel similarly encouraged by this result as the final game in Mexico against Querétaro.

For those wondering why the teams played three 45 minute periods, this was a good way to give every player a proper runout. Several starters got to play close to 90 minutes. Even the subs got to play 60+ minutes, simulating them starting a game but getting subbed. This was a great way for both teams to build fitness for every player involved a week out from the start of the season.

The Rapids open the 2023 MLS regular season on Sunday February 26 at Seattle Sounders.