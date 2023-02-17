Oliver Twelvetrees named new head coach of rising USL Two Flatirons Rush

Flatirons Rush Sporting Director and CEO Joe Webb announced that Oliver Twelvetrees has been named the new head coach of their USL League Two franchise Flatirons Rush.

“We are excited to welcome Coach Twelvetrees to the Flatirons,” said Webb. “He is going to be a huge asset to the club as we move forward in building a world-class academy and the best overall program in USL League Two. Bringing first-class coaching to this club is a big goal of ours. We are thrilled to have Coach Twelvetrees on board to lead the way.”

Webb continued, “It is very electrifying to have the Head Coach of the 2022 NCAA Division II National Championship team join our staff here at Flatirons Rush.”

Twelvetrees joins the program after spending two successful seasons as the head coach of Colorado State University (CSU) Pueblo. The gaffer is coming off an impressive 19-4-2 season. His stellar work led Pueblo to the NCAA Division II Championship game.

“I am excited to be joining the Flatirons Rush organization and getting an opportunity to be the Head Coach” said Twelvetrees at his announcement. “Joe’s (Webb) vision for the club matches my own and I look forward to working with all the staff to create a platform for elite players from the area to develop and succeed in USL2.”

Before coaching CSU, Twelvetrees was the head coach for Eastern Florida State College. There he led them to an NJCAA Division I runner-up finish. Twelvetrees and his staff were named United Soccer Coaches Association Junior College Division I South Region Staff of the Year in 2019.

With over 20 years of collegiate Coaching experience, Twelvetrees appears to be the right man to lead Flatirons Rush into its next chapter.

This announcement comes on the heels of the successful launch of Flatirons Rush Academy last summer. Through the USL Academy platform, Flatirons Rush provides a pathway from Youth to Pro per the USL #Path2Pr program.

The reputable Academy serves boys and girls ages 3-18. It offers members high level training and tutelage from leading youth coaches from across the Rush structure.

This spring Flatirons Rush will return to the USL Academy Cup, the USL’s showcase event as the 2022 season champions.

Twelvetrees will begin to assemble his staff and start to sign players in the coming weeks. Player prospects interested in the Flatirons Rush USL2 side should monitor the club’s web and social media site for upcoming tryout dates at www.RushProDevelopment.com.