Adam Beaudry Anchors USYNT in Concacaf U-17 Championship Win Over Trinidad and Tobago

Colorado Rapids Academy goalkeeper Adam Beaudry made his first Concacaf Under-17 Championship start for the U.S. Youth National Team on Monday in a 3-1 win over the Trinidad & Tobago U-17s. The result secured the USYNT’s place in the Round of 16.

With matches scheduled for every three days, the U.S. U-17 squad significantly rotated the squad that saw the field in the side’s group stage opener against the Barbados U-17s on Saturday. Beaudry himself remained on the bench behind San Diego Loyal’s Duran Ferree in the 5-0 win.

The U.S. U-17s dominated the early phase of play at the Estadio Pensativo in Antigua, Guatemala. Austin FC’s Micah Burton, LA Galaxy’s Paulo Rudisill, and the Columbus Crew’s Taha Habroune all found the back of the net before the half hour mark, which gave the Stars and Stripes a three-goal advantage heading into half-time.

Beaudry had little to do for much of the match against the Caribbean side, as only three of Trinidad’s seven shots throughout the game went on frame. The Soca Warriors did begin pushing more into the final third during the second half, and Beaudry had to stand tall between the posts.

The young shot-stopper was called into action for the first time when he made a save in the 69th minute, but he unfortunately wasn’t able to stop Derrel Garcia’s rocket 10 minutes later. Beaudry was leaning towards his near post at the time of the strike, and wasn’t able to reach Garcia’s thundering volley across goal. The Rapids Academy standout still came away with another diving save in the 81st minute to keep the score line at 3-1.

Hard to fault Beaudry for this one… US U17s still winning 3-1 pic.twitter.com/Avxy33ipFv — Joseph Samelson (@jspsam) February 14, 2023

Beaudry will be available for selection again for the USYNT’s group stage closer against the Canada U-17s on February 15. Given manager Gonzalo Segares González’s lineup rotation and the team’s congested tournament schedule, it’s possible that Beaudry returns to the bench for the next match before starting again in the elimination rounds. Should Beaudry line up against Canada, fans will be able to watch the action at 6 PM MT on Fox Sports 2.

The USYNT’s Round of 16 match will take place on either February 18 or February 19 pending Wednesday’s result.