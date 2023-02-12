Colorado Rapids 2-2 Orlando City

The Colorado Rapids played their first Florida-based preseason game last night, drawing Orlando City SC 2-2 at Exploria Stadium. Cole Bassett and Diego Rubio continued their attacking prowess from the club’s trip to Mexico last month.

Starting Lineup: William Yarbrough, Keegan Rosenberry, Lalas Abubakar, Danny Wilson, Steven Beitashour, Cole Bassett, Jack Price, Connor Ronan, Michael Barrios, Diego Rubio, Sam Nicholson

This game was again unavailable to broadcast or stream due to MLS’s new broadcast deal.

After a scoreless first half, Cole Bassett went Goal Bassett combining with Barrios to open the scoring. Minutes later, the false No. 9 drew a penalty that he converted.

Orlando scored twice and the game ended 2-2. Bryan Acosta and Ralph Priso subbed on at halftime with Ronan’s first preseason appearance with the club lasting just the first half.

Manager Robin Fraser effectively made a line change with 15 minutes to go, bringing on Calvin Harris, Abraham Rodriguez, Anthony Markanich, Michael Edwards, Braian Galvan, Darren Yapi, Kevin Cabral and Moise Bombito.

“For a good portion of the game I felt like we did a lot of the things that we wanted to do. It really is gratifying to see some of it come to light and it is evident that we need to work on some things as well. But overall, it was a positive performance,” said Fraser postgame.

“The games are getting more and more intense and we get closer to the start of the season, for them and for us, and this is just getting us into that mindset where you have to play with control, you have to play on an edge, you have to play with intensity.”

The Rapids next play Miami FC on February 15 then Philadelphia Union on February 18, before opening the regular season at Seattle Sounders.