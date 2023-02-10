 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Podcast: Fun Supporters Updates with the Burgundy Bishop

Centennial 38 tailgate, in-stadium scran updates, the Oar, and more.

By MattPollard
MLS: Houston Dynamo FC at Colorado Rapids
Aug 20, 2022; Commerce City, Colorado, USA; A fan wears a jersey of Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo (not pictured) outside of Dick’s Sporting Goods Park before the match between Houston Dynamo FC against the Colorado Rapids, Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

On this episode, the Burgundy Bishop himself joins Matt Pollard to discuss all things supporters. Centennial 38 tailgate, in-stadium scran updates, the Oar, and more. Get excited fans. Good changes are coming. Good stuff isn’t getting taken away.

Follow us on Twitter @rapids96podcast. You can also email the show at rapids96podcast@gmail.com. Follow our hosts individually on Twitter @LWOSMattPollardand @soccer_rabbi.

Find us wherever you get your podcasts.

