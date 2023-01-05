Colorado Rapids Announce 2023 Preseason Schedule

The Colorado Rapids announced the schedule for their 2023 preseason. This will include six friendly matches across a three week trip to Santiago de Querétaro and another three weeks in Orlando, FL.

First team players will report to training tomorrow, January 6 for health and fitness testing. Training will take place at DICK’S Sporting Goods Park. The club will travel to Santiago de Querétaro on January 12 for warm weather altitude training. During that time, the club will play closed-door friendlies against Querétaro FC of Liga MX and Celaya FC and Mineros de Zacatecas of Liga de Expansión MX (Mexico’s second division).

The Burgundy Boys will then return to Colorado briefly before arriving in Orlando on February 5. They will play MLS sides Orlando City SC and Philadelphia Union, along with USL Championship team Miami FC. The Rapids will leave Orlando on February 23 directly to Seattle, WA for their 2023 MLS season opener against Seattle Sounders on the Saturday February 26.

All six of these preseason games as of now are listed as closed-door friendlies.

Colorado Rapids 2023 Preseason Game Schedule (Subject to change)

Thursday January 19 – Celaya FC

Tuesday January 24 – Mineros de Zacatecas

Sunday January 29 – Querétaro FC

Saturday February 11 – Orlando City SC

Wednesday February 15 – Miami FC

Saturday February 18 – Philadelphia Union

Rapids 2 has not announced their full schedule, but Burgundy Wave understands their report date is likely to be within the next week. Several trialists will be invited to camp with the first team, along with some Rapids Academy players and Rapids 2 players who could compete for a spot on the first team in 2023.

Venue locations have not been announced yet, but one or more of the Florida-based friendlies could take place at Exploria Stadium.

This is the first time the Rapids have gone abroad for preseason since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. With these six games are behind closed doors, live streams for fans back in Colorado is possible but might not happen like during the 2022 preseason when the Rapids were in Tucson, AZ.