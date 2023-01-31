Salvadoran International Robinson Aguirre Signs Rapids 2 Pro Deal

Colorado Rapids 2 signed academy graduate and Salvadoran International midfielder Robinson Aguirre to a professional contract for the 2023 MLS Next Pro season on Tuesday, according to an announcement made by the club.

The 18-year-old Aguirre was one of ten academy players to sign amateur contracts with the Rapids’ reserve team ahead of the inaugural MLS Next Pro season in 2022. A Fairfax, Virginia native, Aguirre impressed in his 15 appearances in central midfield, and put up strong passing numbers with R2.

Former USMNT player and current El Salvador manager Hugo Pérez took note of Aguirre’s play and rewarded the Rapids Academy standout with his first two senior international caps in 2022. Aguirre made his El Salvador debut in an April 24 friendly against Guatemala before he earned his first start a week later against Honduras.

“Robinson’s achievements over the last 18 months, both at the club and international level, have made it possible for him to continue in the program on a professional contract,” Rapids 2 General Manager Brian Crookham said in a statement. “We are very excited to be able to offer him this opportunity and feel that he will lead the way for more players utilizing this step on their way to realizing their dream of becoming an MLS player.”

Rapids 2 manager Erik Bushey entrusted Aguirre with his side’s set piece responsibilities for much of the 2022 season, and the young prospect excelled at crossing the ball. He also scored R2’s lone goal in the team’s 1-1 shootout win against the playoff-bound Houston Dynamo 2 in August.

The central midfielder was one of three invitees from the Rapids Academy that joined the first team for their preseason camp in Mexico.

Aguirre is the second Rapids Academy graduate to sign a professional contract with Rapids 2 following Dillon Serna, who signed a multi-year agreement ahead of the 2022 season. The Salvadoran midfielder can be registered as one of 24 professional players on Rapids 2’s roster in 2023. Cameroonian Youth International Daouda Amadou previously came to terms with Rapids 2 on a loan agreement with MFK Vyskov that runs through the 2023 summer Transfer Window.

Players who sign professional deals with Rapids 2 still need to sign an MLS contract to represent the first team in official competition.