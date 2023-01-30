Colorado Rapids sign Australian Left Back Alex Gersbach

Colorado Rapids have signed left back Alex Gersbach, the club announced Monday morning. The Australian International joins from Grenoble Foot 38 in Ligue 2, pending completion of his medical and receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

“We’re delighted to continue reinforcing our roster with a player like Alex. Alex is a technical fullback who brings a high level of energy and ability to consistently get up and down the flank. We look forward to welcoming him to Colorado and incorporating him into our group,” said Colorado Rapids Executive VP & General Manager Pádraig Smith.

Gersbach spent time as a youth player at the FFA Centre of Excellence, formerly the Australian Institute of Sport Football Program. He played two years season with Sydney FC, before moving to Europe. He spent three years with Norwegian club, Rosenborg BK. Rode the bench in the Eredivisie and and Danish Superliga (perhaps crossing paths with Andreas Maxsø).

He’s spend the last season and half starting for Grenoble in Ligue 2 at Stade des Alpes. Gersbach has represented Australia at the senior level five times. He made the team for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup but did not make an appearance. His last cap was in a friendly against Kuwait in October 2018. Their defensive corps for the Qatar World Cup were mostly starters in Europe. Gersbach might be off the radar for the national team for now.

This fills the last real hole the Rapids had in their matchday roster, a starting left back. They now have 28 players signed to first team deals. A third goalkeeper will make that 29 out of 30 slots.

Like the others moves this offseason, Gersbach is likely coming on a reduced transfer fee. He was out of contract this summer. Grenoble aren’t at risk of relegation, but are on the outer edge of the promotion race. For what it’s worth, transfermarkt has his value at $760K. I would be surprised if the combined transfer fees for Connor Ronan, Maxsø, and Gersbach were more than $2 million.

This could be another diamond in the ruff that the Rapids have had on their radar and scouted heavily from an analytics and character standpoint. Sign a backup goalkeeper (be it Francis Uzoho or a future Brad Stuver) and this team is good for the season opener in Seattle.

Alex Gersbach

Pronunciation: GURZ-bak

Position: Defender

Height: 6-0

Weight: 161

Birthdate: May 8, 1997

Birthplace: Auburn, Australia

Nationality: Australia