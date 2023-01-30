 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colorado Rapids 1-3 Querétaro FC

Rapids lead Los Gallos Blancos 1-0 after regular time, concede three in agreed extra time.

MLS: Minnesota United FC at Colorado Rapids
Aug 6, 2022; Commerce City, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rapids forward Darren Yapi (77) warms up before the match against Minnesota United FC at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rapids played their third and final friendly of their preseason trip to Mexico on Sunday. Against Liga MX side Querétaro FC, the Rapids first team held their own for 90 minutes. The two sides agreed to play extra time in which a mostly Rapids 2 lineup conceded three times.

Starting Lineup: William Yarbrough, Sebastian Anderson, Lalas Abubakar, Danny Wilson, Steven Beitashour, Max Alves, Jack Price, Cole Bassett, Michael Barrios, Diego Rubio, Sam Nicholson

A line change of still mostly first team players took place just before the Rapids goal. Yapi got the ball into the box and was approached by multiple defenders. He eventually got onto a loose ball and slotted it in the back of the net on the nearside.

That was the only goal of regular time. At the start of extra time (effectively a third 30-minute half), the Rapids subbed on a lineup consisting of six Rapids 2 players and some young fringe first teamers.

Jose Raul Zuñiga made it 1-1 just four minutes into play. Eleven minutes later, Kevin Escamilla made it 2-1, beating Adam Beaudry with a low hard shot. Zuñiga scored minutes later to cap off the 3-1 win.

Scoring Summary:

62’ – COL – Darren Yapi

94’ – QRO – Jose Raul Zuñiga

105’ – QRO – Kevin Escamilla

110’ – QRO – Jose Raul Zuñiga

