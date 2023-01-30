Colorado Rapids 1-3 Querétaro FC

The Colorado Rapids played their third and final friendly of their preseason trip to Mexico on Sunday. Against Liga MX side Querétaro FC, the Rapids first team held their own for 90 minutes. The two sides agreed to play extra time in which a mostly Rapids 2 lineup conceded three times.

Starting Lineup: William Yarbrough, Sebastian Anderson, Lalas Abubakar, Danny Wilson, Steven Beitashour, Max Alves, Jack Price, Cole Bassett, Michael Barrios, Diego Rubio, Sam Nicholson

A line change of still mostly first team players took place just before the Rapids goal. Yapi got the ball into the box and was approached by multiple defenders. He eventually got onto a loose ball and slotted it in the back of the net on the nearside.

That was the only goal of regular time. At the start of extra time (effectively a third 30-minute half), the Rapids subbed on a lineup consisting of six Rapids 2 players and some young fringe first teamers.

Jose Raul Zuñiga made it 1-1 just four minutes into play. Eleven minutes later, Kevin Escamilla made it 2-1, beating Adam Beaudry with a low hard shot. Zuñiga scored minutes later to cap off the 3-1 win.

ICYMI, Darren Yapi bagged his third goal of the preseason today #Rapids96 pic.twitter.com/uAomNOcgq0 — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) January 30, 2023

Scoring Summary:

62’ – COL – Darren Yapi

94’ – QRO – Jose Raul Zuñiga

105’ – QRO – Kevin Escamilla

110’ – QRO – Jose Raul Zuñiga