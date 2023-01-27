Colorado Rapids sign Danish center back Andreas Maxsø to DP contract

Colorado Rapids officially sign center back Andreas Maxsø, the club announced Friday morning. The contract is a three-year deal with a club option for 2026. He joins the Burgundy Boys for Superligaen side Brøndby IF in Denmark. Maxsø will occupy both a Designated Player and International Roster Slot.

Sources on both sides of the pond have told Burgundy Wave that Maxsø was out of contract this summer and had a buyout clause in his contract. It was believed to be around €1.5 million. Brøndby have not gotten in the way of transfer and any transfer fee is believed to be less than €1 million.

Club sources anticipate him joining the club for preseason in Orlando, pending the receipt of his visa.

“Andreas is an experienced and physically imposing center back who has led his side to a championship in a strong European league. His proven leadership and commanding presence will be tremendous addition to our team as we tackle multiple competitions next season,” said Colorado Rapids Executive VP & General Manager Pádraig Smith.

The 28-year-old has been a starter and captain for Brøndby. The 6’3” Dane was at Brøndby and FC Nordsjælland as a youth player. He turned pro in 2013 for Nordsjælland and then had a walkabout, playing in Turkey (Ankaraspor Kulübü, 2017-18), Switzerland (FC Zürich, 2018-19) and the German third division (KFC Uerdingen 05, 2019).

He returned to his boyhood club in 2019 and played regularly since, winning the Superliga in 2020-21. He was named club Player of the Year in 2020.

The fans like him and he appears to be a boss in the air and good at the Danny Wilson-like longballs. Brøndby are somewhat in a relegation battle. The time seems right for Maxsø to leave and get a new adventure.

This guy legit could be one of the best new defenders in MLS this year. He appears to have all the best attributes of Axel Sjöberg, Tommy Smith and Danny Wilson combined.

TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids sign defender Andreas Maxsø to a three-year deal with a club option for an additional year, pending completion of his medical and receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa, on January 27, 2023.

Andreas Maxsø

Pronunciation: max-SOO

Position: Defender

Height: 6-3

Weight: 187

Birthdate: March 14, 1994

Birthplace: Hvidovre, Denmark

Nationality: Denmark