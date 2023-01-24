Colorado Rapids 5-3 Mineros FC

The Colorado Rapids have now won two games in Mexico in preseason. Earlier today, the club took on Liga de Expansión MX side Mineros de Zacatecas, winning 5-3. This closed-door friendly was again not available to stream.

Starting Lineup: William Yarbrough, Sebastian Anderson, Lalas Abubakar, Michael Edwards, Anthony Markanich, Braian Galván, Jack Price, Cole Bassett, Michael Barrios, Darren Yapi, Kévin Cabral

Manager Robin Fraser made three changes from the Celaya match. Edwards was in for Gustavo Vallecilla. Galván was in for Oliver Larraz, getting his first minutes since his ACL injury a year ago. Yapi was up top instead of Calvin Harris. There was again a near line change in the 30th and 60th minute.

Cole Bassett recorded a brace inside 10 minutes. Four minutes in, he pressed the goalkeeper to pick off a pass and score. Minutes later, Edwards and Galván combined to find Bassett to make it 2-0.

Luis Fernando Hernandez scored a penalty on 19 minutes to make it 2-1. Rubio made it 3-1 in transition in the 30th minute. Substitute Vallecilla unleashed Cabral who passed off to Rubio to score.

Before halftime, the Rapids would score twice more. First, Keegan Rosenberry delivered a long throw to Sam Nicholson who beat a defender and scored 1-v-1 with the keeper. Then Cabral earned and converted a penalty, scoring his first in preseason.

Mineros scored two in the second half, both against Abraham Rodriguez. First, a pass was blocked in the Rapids defensive third and eventually converted. Then in the 65th, Abe Rod made a great save but the rebound was converted.

The boys had themselves a day today #Rapids96 pic.twitter.com/mNcC1DtE8Q — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) January 24, 2023

Scoring Summary:

4’ – COL – Cole Bassett

10’ – COL – Cole Bassett (Braian Galvan, Michael Edwards)

22’ – MIN – Luis Fernando Hernandez (PK)

35’ – COL – Diego Rubio (Kevin Cabral, Gustavo Vallecilla)

43’ – COL – Sam Nicholson (Keegan Rosenberry)

45’ – COL – Kevin Cabral (PK)

55’ – MIN – Johan Rodriguez

65’ – MIN – Nestor Corona