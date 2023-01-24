 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Podcast: 2023 Season Preview with The MLS Updater

Discussing what went wrong in 2022, previewing 2023, and talking ALL the silly season rumors

By MattPollard
/ new
SOCCER: OCT 09 MLS - Colorado Rapids at Austin FC
AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 09: Colorado Rapids players huddled up before the MLS match between Austin FC and Colorado Rapids on October 9, 2022 at Q2 Stadium in Austin, TX.
Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A couple weeks ago, Michael Rice over at the MLS Updater reached out wanting to talk Colorado Rapids, all the silly season rumors, and preview the 2023 season. It was such a good conversation, we thought it was worth sharing with the Rapids Community directly. You can follow him on Twitter here and his podcast feed here.

Find us wherever you get your podcasts. You can find a full list of pod catchers we’re on with links on this Twitter thread. Our artwork was produced by CR54 Designs. Juanners does our music. Email us if you’d like a full transcript of any of our episodes.

HTHL is on Patreon. If you like what we do and want to give us money, head on over to our page to donate.

Follow us on Twitter @rapids96podcast. You can also email the show at rapids96podcast@gmail.com. Follow our hosts individually on Twitter @LWOSMattPollardand @soccer_rabbi. Send us questions using the hashtag #AskHTHL.

HTHL is now partnered with BETUS, America’s favorite sportsbook. Click here for a 125% sign-up bonus.

More From Burgundy Wave

Loading comments...