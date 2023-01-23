Colorado Rapids Officially Sign Wolves Midfielder Connor Ronan to Bolster Midfield

The Colorado Rapids have officially signed midfielder Connor Ronan, the club announced Monday morning. The Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder has agreed to a four-year deal with a club option for 2027.

“Connor is a highly technical and versatile midfielder who can play in both deep-lying and box-to-box midfield roles,” said Colorado Rapids Executive VP & General Manager Pádraig Smith.

“He brings a high level of energy and ability to cover a lot of ground defensively, but also exceptional vision and passing qualities. We’re excited to add a player of his talent to our roster and look forward to welcoming him to Colorado.”

Ronan joined Wolves at the academy level in 2014, making his senior debut at 18-years-old in 2016. His first two season at the club overlapped with current Rapids captain Jack Price. Ronan played just 15 times in all competitions for Wolves, seven in the Championship, five in the EFL Cup, and one in the EPL.

He went on loan several times, mostly in the EFL League One. He got the most playing time recently with Grasshoppers in the Swiss second division and St Mirren in the SPL.

Seems to be a good attacking foil for Acosta. Good passing. Likes to hit long balls. If we're valuing his FotMob stats, he's decent but not great at the physicality of the game. Wins duels, recovers the ball, not a lot of tackles though. https://t.co/UOZgfJUlVw — Burgundy Wave (@Burgundywave) January 23, 2023

He said he’s “looking forward to a fresh start over in Colorado.” Ronan was not playing with Wolves and even if the club gets relegated, he might not have been a guaranteed starter in the Championship. As he said, his career needed a fresh start.

Smith’s background in Ireland and Price’s time with him at Wolves means the club probably has a good sense of who he is as a player. The club did not announce him taking up a DP roster slot nor any TAM used. He’ll take up an International Roster Slot and that’s it.

Liam Keen of the Express and Star has reported the Rapids paid a £500k fee for Ronan, or $619k. He’ll now bolster the midfield as the third oldest midfielder (Price has turned 30, Bryan Acosta is 30). He’s got attributes the Rapids value on the ball and has a physical component to the game, which would compliment Price. He would be a nice attacking/possession foil for Acosta in a midfield three. For that price, he better be a starter.

Club sources have told Burgundy Wave he will hopefully join the club in Orlando for preseason in early February.

TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids sign midfielder Connor Ronan from Wolverhampton Wolves FC to a four-year deal with a club option for an additional year, pending completion of his medical and receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa, on January 23, 2023.

Connor Ronan

Pronunciation: ROH-nan

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-7

Weight: 154

Birthdate: March 6, 1998

Birthplace: Rochdale, England

Last Club: Wolverhampton Wolves FC

Nationality: Ireland, England