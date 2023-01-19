Colorado Rapids 3-0 Celaya FC

The Colorado Rapids played their first preseason friendly this afternoon in Mexico. The Burgundy Boys defeated Liga de Expansión MX (Mexico’s second division) side Celaya FC 3-0.

Starting Lineup: William Yarbrough, Sebastian Anderson, Lalas Abubakar, Gustavo Vallecilla, Anthony Markanich, Oliver Larraz, Jack Price, Cole Bassett, Michael Barrios, Calvin Harris, Kévin Cabral

We don’t have a lot to go off of this game. It was not streamed and future preseason games are unlikely to be as well. According to the recap on the club’s website, Harris had opportunities.

Substitutions were made 30 minutes in with Robin Fraser playing closer to an expected starting lineup that included Keegan Rosenberry, Danny Wilson, Abe Rodriguez, Steven Beitashour, Moise Bombito, Darren Yapi, Ralph Priso, Robinson Aguirre and Marlon Vargas. Rapids 2 Player of the Year Yosuke Hanya and Jackson Travis also subbed as part of the 60th minute line change.

Yapi opened the scoring minutes later on a pass from Hanya. The striker took on a defender outside the box, cutting to thread the ball into the back of the net.

Rubio made it 2-0 with minutes to go. His pass got deflected for Nicholson to run onto it and pass back. Rubio made a nice move to slip a defender before shooting. His shot deflected into the far bottom corner.

Yapi got his brace at the death, getting played in on goal by Hanya and Rubio combining. The Burgundy and Blue play next Tuesday against Mineros de Zacatecas.

Enjoy the sound of @DiegoRubio_ and Darren Yapi scoring goals #Rapids96 pic.twitter.com/ObqTCm5oOn — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) January 20, 2023

Scoring Summary:

63’ Darren Yapi (Yosuke Hanya)

87’ Diego Rubio (Sam Nicholson)

90’ Darren Yapi (Diego Rubio, Yosuke Hanya)