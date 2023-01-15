Colorado Rapids Announce Secondary Kit Launch Date and Tease Possible Color Scheme

The Colorado Rapids will be getting a new secondary jersey after two years of wearing the Class 5 kit in 2021 and 2022. The club announced today that the kit launch party will be on Wednesday February 15 ahead of the season opener at Seattle Sounders the following Sunday where the jersey could debut. Additionally, a season kickoff party is scheduled for Wednesday March 1 ahead of the home opener that Saturday.

The club posted this tweet earlier today that could give a clue into the colors and design of the kit:

A New Day is dawning in Colorado.



The blue circle emoji could be telling. The yellow gradient takes up half of the graphic. There’s some violet hue towards the bottom before the blue. Purple Mountains Majesty anyone?

Club sources who have seen the kit have told Burgundy Wave that they really like it and expect it to receive a good reception when released.

Colorado’s worn blue and yellow as a secondary color to great success in the past. The 2013-14 away kit was blue and the first of three alternate jerseys to be inspired by the state flag. From 2015-18, the Rapids wore two different but similar yellow shirts. The first two even had the Colorado “C” in the middle with no shirt sponsor. They were unique, iconic, popular with the fans, and spectacularly Colorado.

A different shade of yellow or blue would be new and fun. Colorado has not had a kit with their traditional blue since the year they won MLS Cup.

Purple may be the one color associated with the state that the club has not worn. It’s the least likely of these colors though, as it’s dark. MLS has preferred teams to have a dark and light kit between their two. The club will still be wearing burgundy as their primary shirt this year.

A gradient combination of any of these three colors would look spectacular. Even if it follows a template Adidas has/will use for other teams, the kit is likely to be fun. As I’ve often said, there’s two things you don’t want with a new alternate jersey:

1) To have the stinker of the year that everyone dunks on.

2) To have the same boring kit as everyone else.

If that tweet’s anything to go off of, the Rapids be neither of those. They could very well be dropping an on-brand gem this time next month.