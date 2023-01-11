Podcast: Colorado Rapids Preseason Schedule and Media Day Takeaways

On this episode of Holding The High Line, Matt Pollard and Mark Goodman are back for the first time in 2023. We go through the 2023 preseason schedule for the Colorado Rapids and give our thoughts. Rabbi gives his takes on Collen Warner, Calvin Harris, and the SuperDraft. We answer several listener questions. Then we play audio Red recorded of interviews with Jack Price and Cole Bassett at the 2023 Rapids Media Day on Tuesday afternoon.

