Rapids Homegrowns Adam Beaudry and Darren Yapi participating in U.S. Men’s Youth National Team Evaluation Camps

Colorado Rapids Academy Technical Director Chris Cartlidge and his staff keep producing high quality candidates for Colorado Rapids 2, and Robin Fraser’s first team and for U.S. Soccer youth and men’s programs.

Last week U.S. Soccer announced that both Academy goalkeeper Adam Beaudry and striker Darren Yapi received calls up to evaluation camps in Eastern Florida.

Yapi has joined the U-19 team in Coral Gables, while Beaudry is training with the U-17 team in nearby Fort Lauderdale.

Both players performed exceptionally well during the fall of 2022 U.S. Soccer’s regional Talent ID camp that was held at DICK’S Sporting Goods Park in late October.

According to the U.S. Soccer press release, U-17 head coach Gonzalo Segares called up 23 players as the USA continues its preparations for February’s Concacaf U-17 Championship in Guatemala. This training camp marks the team’s final gathering before heading to Guatemala for World Cup qualifying next month.

Four Concacaf teams will qualify and play in the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Peru. Beaudry is on track to make the team and tournament. He has been in camps several times over previous cycles.

Last year, Cartlidge said of Beaudry, ”We are thrilled to see Adam called into another national team camp. His continued inclusion speaks to the consistency and quality of his work with the national team and the Rapids U-17 team.”

He added, “Adam is very dedicated to his work both on and off the field. His willingness to go the extra mile sets him up for success as he continues to develop as a goalkeeper.”

According to Beaudry’s bio both on the Rapids and U.S. Soccer media sites, the 6’ 0” 17-year-old Beaudry joined the Colorado Rapids Academy as a U-16 player after spending a majority of his youth career with South Denver’s Real Colorado Soccer Club. He starting kicking the football around as a preschooler.

The rising goalkeeper and genuine professional prospect has trained in USYNT domestic camps in Chula Vista, California.

He also earned the opportunity to play in the inaugural MLS NEXT All-Star Game where is was a member of the ‘West’ Team’s 23-man roster. The young man played 45 minutes in the match during which he made two saves.

Additionally, during his 2021-22 season, Beaudry played in 10 matches for the Rapids U-17 Academy team. He logged in 900 minutes of playing time.

He has also trained and played up with Colorado Rapids 2 team in MLS NEXT Pro. He made his professional debut last July, when he played 45 minutes in the team’s match versus Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers U-21 team.

Two months later he was called up again to join to the U-17 Team as it prepared to compete in the Vaclav Jezek Youth Tournament in the Czech Republic. He and his teammates went on to competed against Slovakia, German and Czech Republic in Eastern Europe.

Beaudry currently occupies a starting position on the Rapids Academy U-17 team and has maintained one clean sheet in eight starts in the team’s 2022-23 MLS NEXT season.

Another well know Homegrown Player and alumnus of the Rapids Academy is Darren Yapi. He became the youngest player in Rapids history to sign a professional contract with the club at the age of 16.

At the ripe young age of 18, Yapi made his MLS debut on March 12, 2022. Since then he has made 11 appearances for the Rapids, while also chipping in for the Rapids’ MLS NEXT Pro side. The swift Yapi delivered six goals during 16 appearances during their inaugural season in 2022.

Yapi first made his international debut with the U.S. U-17 youth national team during the UEFA Development Tournament in February 2020. He featured in all three of the United States’ matches during the competition and earned high marks for his contributions.

Yapi and his fellow teammates are aiming to make the U.S. team that will play in this summer’s 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup Tournament in greater Indonesia.

Head coach Marko Mitrović called in 23 players to this camp, including 11 from MLS, two from the USL Championship and four abroad, Germany, Mexico and Scotland included.

Yapi will have his work cut out for himself. He comes to the camp with many natural gifts, experience and the backing of Robin Fraser and Rapids’ executive, Padraig Smith.

When Smith signed the 6-foot-1, 180-pound teen to a five-year with options contract, he stated, “Darren’s ability and quality has been evident throughout his time in our academy. He’s worked hard to earn his first pro contract and is just starting to scratch the surface of his potential.” The GM added, “He possesses all the necessary qualities to reach the very top of the game and we’re excited to see Darren’s continued growth at the club.”

And that growth has been evident for both club and country.