Rapids add former SKC star Felipe Gutiérrez

Colorado Rapids have announced that they have acquired the services of Felipe Gutiérrez from C.D. Universidad Católica under the terms of a short term loan for the remainder of the 2022 MLS season.

The former Sporting Kansas City player and one-time teammate of Rapids forward Diego Rubio appears to be a solid addition to the Rapids roster as club gears up to win a playoff spot.

Gutiérrez was with Sporting from 2018-2020 and finished as the team’s leading scorer and Most Valuable Player during their 2019 campaign.

During 63 total appearances, he scored 19 pretty goals and dished out six assists.

The 31-year-old owns a track record of success. In 134 appearances over two periods of play with La Católica- 2009-2012 and 2021-to date, the crafty midfielder has delivered 27 goals and 26 assists for his home side. He also hoisted league title championship trophies twice.

Gutiérrez spent the first eight years of his burgeoning professional career in Chile, the Netherlands and Spain. During his 2013-2014 season the Dutch side FC Twente he was named MVP of the Dutch Eredivisie Premier League.

Gutiérrez has made 35 appearances for his Chilean National Soccer Team since his debut in 2010, three of which were in major international events, including the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cup Tournaments and the 2015 Copa América.

The Rapids believe that his familiarity with MLS play will enable him to contribute sooner rather than later. He will need to be a quick study of his new teammates’ tendencies and adopt Robin Fraser’s midfield strategies and tactics in short order.

“Felipe is an experienced player at the highest levels of the game and brings additional quality and depth to the club at a key juncture in the season,” said Pádraig Smith, Colorado Rapids Executive VP & General Manager. “His ability to dictate tempo and control games, along with his familiarity with MLS, will be an asset as we continue our push to make the playoffs for a third consecutive season.”

In June of 2020, he underwent successful knee surgery to repair a cartilage defect. He did not return to play for Kansas City. Early in the 2018 season Gutierrez underwent a successful sports hernia surgical procedure and was sidelined for three months.

As part of the transaction, Sporting Kansas City receives $50,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money (GAM) from the Rapids in exchange for Gutiérrez’s MLS priority.