Rapids play with urgency and rally to slay Red Bulls 5-4 in a weekday MLS shootout

Tuesday night, the Colorado Rapids won their first road game of the season entertainingly. In a match made to be watched on a vivid 65” screen or heard through your favorite stereophonic earbuds, the teetering Rapids played with an ebullience that has not been witnessed by their fans this season.

They scored five goals in all, four consecutively, all while fending off a raging Red Bull side in America’s one-time Beehive of Industry- Harrison, New Jersey.

A creative writer at The Athletic Soccer efficiently captured the tense bout in this Tweet:

Red Bulls 1-0 Rapids

Red Bulls 2-0 Rapids

Red Bulls 2-1 Rapids

Red Bulls 3-1 Rapids

Red Bulls 3-2 Rapids

Red Bulls 3-3 Rapids

Red Bulls 3-4 Rapids

Red Bulls 3-5 Rapids

Red Bulls 4-5 Rapids



Colorado wins a nine-goal thriller.



All-in-all, it was a genuine team effort for the fading Rapids, who arrived to Red Bulls Arena in the bottom third of their table, a far distance from being the 2021-22 reigning Western Conference Champions.

With pressure to perform starting to mount, the Rapids came out with intensity, then fumbled and stumbled, and before you could Jack Robinson, they were down 3-1 at 28th-minute mark.

The Burgundy Boys caught fire and some much-needed grace from God. They were even spared by the local officiating crew and the MLS VAR squad in nearby mid-town Manhattan, and went on an remarkable tear.

Rubio started by scoring his 10th goal of the season. He also managed squirm and shimmy away from his marks to fed his mates two timely assists.

Keegan Rosenberry, Collen Warner, Michael Barrios and Yaya Toure all followed Rubio’s good example and found the back of the net.

Rubio, who was Altitude Sports Radio analyst Brian Crookham’s Man of the ninety-plus minute Match, summed up the spirited contest in his own words- “Crazy game. I think that… losing three-one away, I think we never win a game this year when we concede a couple of goals—I think one goal or two goals—so it was crazy until then.” He continued, “When they tied 5-5, I didn’t know what to do, you know? If I needed to cry, if I needed to run outside the stadium. I mean it’s a crazy game. I hope this is the start of something this year. I hope this give us the energy to keep going.

The all-important dog days of summer victory triggered the enduring Robin Fraser to emote during his postgame presser near the team’s changing room. “I’m elated. I’m so proud of the group. We made some mistakes early, went down, and we were down two-nil in 10 minutes on the road. To show the character that we did to come back, made more mistakes, we’re down three-one and the team was unfazed.” The manager continued, ”They just kept fighting. And this is the group I’ve known for a number of years and have spoken about their character forever. And this was just one of those games where we just kept fighting. They just kept fighting. They were excellent.”

Fraser knows all to well that the Rapids will need to continue at this level of threatening offensive play, while shoring up their defense in order to earn a berth in October’s playoffs. There is considerable parity in the Western Conference, and the Rapids cannot falter. If anything, they must coalesce or their season will be a washout.

August’s slate of opponents is rather formidable.

“When you’re dialed in, and you know that you’re doing certain things well and you know you’re fully engaged, the scoreline didn’t affect us. It was a really quietly confident performance,” Fraser remarked to members of the media. “It felt like this was a group that was laser focused on what their end objective was, and regardless of the score they weren’t going to deviate from it. That’s an important characteristic of a successful team.”

August will be the make-or-break month for many teams. Rapids included. It is that focus and confidence that Fraser’s field players will need to demonstrate from here on out. We have heard too many times over from from the gaffer about the player’s lack of focus, urgency and execution throughout a match. It has been their collective Achilles heel throughout the season.

Perhaps their come-from-behind win will ignite the team.

Rubio said it best, “I hope this pushes us for the next couple of games—I think we have seven games in this month. I hope this is the first one of a couple of wins.”

The next opportunity to claim a win will be this Saturday evening against a strong Minnesota United team at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. You can bet that the Rapids will be amped up and intend to give it their all. Hopefully, a stadium full of just as energized fans will be on hand to greet them and cheer them on.