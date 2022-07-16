Rapids host L.A. Galaxy tonight at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

Just the Facts

LAST 10 GAMES:

Colorado Rapids: 2-5-3

Averaging 1.1 goals

4.3 shots on goal

4.9 corner kicks/game

Yielding 1.6 goals/game.

LA Galaxy: 3-5-2

Averaging 1.8 goals

6.5 shots on goal

7.7 corner kicks/game

Yielding 1.8 goals/game

The Rapids are 4-8-3 in Western Conference games. Diego Rubio leads Colorado with eight goals and two assists. Swift winger, Jonathan Lewis, has scores two goals over the past 10 games.

The Galaxy are 5-7-2 in Western Conference games. They are led by Dejan Joveljic with eight goals.

Keys to Success:

The Rapids press-minded frontline must pickpocket L.A.’s backline, mount counter-attacks, and maximize their shots on goal.

Despite two consecutive losses, the Galaxy side is a scoring machine. They have scored 8-goals in their last three matches.

Diego Rubio and Gyasi Zardes must combine and put pressure on LA Galaxy’s capable goalkeeper Jonathan Bond.

Set pieces leapers Danny Wilson, Lalas Abubakar and Zardes are more than capable of heading the ball past Bond. They just need to step up and just do it.

Zardes has had ample time to get his arms around the Rapids’ attack and head coach Robin Fraser’s style of play. Visa-versa, his teammates must deliver what he needs from them in order to succeed as the team’s offensive point person. The time is now for #ZardesShowtime.

"We know that they're really good. We just hope we catch them on a day where they're not so good."



Hear from Robin Fraser and @gyasinho ahead of #COLvLA — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) July 15, 2022

How to Watch and Follow

7 p.m. MT Kickoff at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City. Buy a ticket and cheer. Free parking.

7 p.m. Altitude Sports TV

7 p.m. Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM

Twitter: @BurgundyWave #Rapids96