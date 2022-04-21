USWNT to play friendly at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in June

Colorado will welcome back the U.S. Women’s National Team on June 25. The Yanks will play two June friendlies before the Concacaf W Championship in July. In the match at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, the stars and stripes will host Colombia.

Kickoff is set for the USWNT will be at 5:30 p.m. MT and will be broadcasted on FS1.

Colombia is currently ranked No. 26 in the world and second in South America behind Brazil.

“Colombia has a good chance to make it to the World Cup and both teams will be in our final preparations for our qualifying tournaments, so I expect some highly competitive matches between players who are competing to represent their countries in some really important games,” said U.S. head coach Vlatko Andonovski in a news release. “When we get to Colorado, we’ll be coming off a stretch of more than two months that the players have been with their clubs and away from the National Team environment, so we’ll be looking to get maximum value out of our last days and games together before we go to Mexico for qualifying.”

The Concacaf W Championship will serve as qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and 2024 Olympics.

Ticket presales for the match begin on Wednesday, April 27 with the public sale beginning on Monday, May 2.

It’s the USWNT 9th match against Colombia, the Yanks have a 7-0-1 record.

The USWNT has three regular call-ups who are Coloradans, Lindsey Horan (Golden), Mallory Pugh (Highlands Ranch) and Sophia Smith (Windsor). Midfielder Jaelin Howell (Windsor) also comes from the Centennial State, and has a chance to play.

USA has hosted six matches all-time at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, most recently featuring a 5-3 victory over Australia on April 4, 2019. Pugh netted two.

The USWNT is very cozy in Colorado, hosting training camp in Commerce City in October 2020.