RSL shutout, knocked out of U.S. Open Cup by brand new third division side Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC

Real Salt Lake lost in U.S. Open Cup 1-0 on Wednesday night to a team founded in 2022. Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC picked up their fourth-ever win, knocking RSL from Open Cup. Real Salt Lake also lost 6-0 to NYCFC last weekend.