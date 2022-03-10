Rapids defender Aboubacar Keita tears ACL, out for 2022

A second Colorado Rapids player has torn their ACL and is out for 2022.

The club announced Thursday that defender Aboubacar Keita has undergone successful surgery on his right knee to repair an anterior cruciate ligament tear. Keita joins Braian Galván, who is also on the shelf for the season, recovering from the same injury.

The club says Keita will begin his rehabilitation in Columbus, Ohio, before returning to Colorado.

The Rapids traded for Keita ahead of the 2022 MLS season and has yet to play in Burgundy. The 21-year-old center back spent four years with Columbus, where he signed as a Homegrown Player and won the 2020 MLS Cup and 2021 Campeones Cup.

Keita figured to be a depth piece with a chance to prove he was a starter throughout the first few months before Auston Trusty leaves for Arsenal. At the time of the trade, a source told Burgundy Wave that if Keita did not prove himself on the backline, the club would look to add a starting-caliber player there to bolster the defense. With Keita out of commission, look for the Rapids to make a move there, although they did sign a homegrown defender.