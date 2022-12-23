Podcast: Moise Bombito Interview, Rapids SuperDraft Review

Burgundy Wave would like to formally welcome Holding The High Line back to the site. On this episode, Matt Pollard podcasts solo from the Conor Casey Memorial Closet.

He goes over the 2023 MLS SuperDraft and the two players the Rapids selected: Generation Adidas centerback Moise Bombito and goalkeeper Oliver Semmle. He goes over their strenghts and weaknesses and what these two players could change about the offseason and preseason. He also talks about the Calvin Harris trade. To end the show, we have a phone interview with Bombito the morning after the draft.

Also, there’s jokes about center backs being acorns that grow into pine and aspen trees. So have fun with that.

Find us wherever you get your podcasts. You can find a full list of pod catchers we’re on with links on this Twitter thread. Our artwork was produced by CR54 Designs. Juanners does our music. Email us if you’d like a full transcript of any of our episodes.

HTHL is on Patreon. If you like what we do and want to give us money, head on over to our page to donate.

Follow us on Twitter @rapids96podcast. You can also email the show at rapids96podcast@gmail.com. Follow our hosts individually on Twitter @LWOSMattPollardand @soccer_rabbi. Send us questions using the hashtag #AskHTHL.

HTHL is now partnered with BETUS, America’s favorite sportsbook. Click here for a 125% sign-up bonus.