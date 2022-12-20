2023 Colorado Rapids Schedule Released

The entire 2023 Major League Soccer regular season schedule has been released. View the entire Colorado Rapids schedule here and below. All kickoff times are Mountain Time Zone.

2023 Colorado Rapids Schedule:

Saturday February 26 @ Seattle Sounders, 6 PM, FS1

Saturday March 4 vs Sporting KC, 7:30 PM

Saturday March 11 @ San Jose Earthquakes, 8:30 PM

Saturday March 18 vs Minnesota United, 7:30 PM

Saturday March 25 @ Austin FC, 6:30 PM

Saturday April 1 vs LAFC, 7:30 PM

Saturday April 8, @ Sporting KC, 6:30 PM

Saturday April 15 @ Charlotte FC, 5:30 PM

Saturday April 22 vs St. Louis CITY, 7:30 PM

Saturday April 29 @ Vancouver Whitecaps, 8:30 PM

Saturday May 6 @ LA Galaxy, 8:30 PM

Saturday May 13 vs Philadelphia Union, 7:30 PM

Wednesday May 17 @ Atlanta United, 5:30 PM

Saturday May 20 vs RSL, 7:30 PM

Saturday May 27 vs FC Cincinnati, 7:30 PM

Wednesday May 31 @ Columbus Crew, 5:30 PM

Saturday June 3 vs San Jose Earthquakes, 7:30 PM

Saturday June 10 @ Orlando City, 5:30 PM

Wednesday June 21 vs Vancouver Whitecaps, 7:30 PM

Saturday June 24 vs LA Galaxy, 7:30 PM

Saturday July 1 @ St. Louis CITY, 6:30 PM

Tuesday July 4 vs Portland Timbers, 7:30 PM

Saturday July 8 vs FC Dallas, 7:30 PM

Saturday July 15 vs Houston Dynamo, 7:30 PM

Break For Leagues Cup

Sunday August 20 @ LAFC, 8:30 PM

Wednesday August 30 @ Minnesota United, 6:30 PM

Saturday September 2 @ Real Salt Lake, 7:30 PM

Saturday September 16 vs New England Revolution, 7:30 PM

Wednesday September 20 vs Seattle Sounders, 7:30 PM

Saturday September 23 @ Portland Timbers, 8:30 PM

Saturday September 30 vs Austin FC, 7:30 PM

Wednesday October 4 @ FC Dallas, 6:30 PM

Saturday October 7 @ Houston Dynamo, 6:30 PM

Saturday October 21 vs RSL, TBD

Seven Key Fixtures:

The season opener at Seattle, April Fools’ Day against double defending champions LAFC, the three Rocky Mountain Cup matches, July 1 at St. Louis, and 4th of July against Portland.

At Seattle has been a tough fixture for the Burgundy Boys. They’ve had some unfair officiating calls tip the scales in recent outings at Lumen Field. This could be a big road result in the season opener. The Rapids have won their last three home games against LAFC. They have not played since the black and gold went super club last summer.

The Rapids will play RSL three times in the regular season this year, twice at home. Though that Decision Day matchup won’t factor in the Rocky Mountain Cup, the Rapids haven’t had a derby match on Decision Day since 2010.

Colorado play expansion side St. Louis CITY home-and-away in their inaugural season. This needs to be four points given now small money expansion teams have played in their first year. St. Louis has a great stadium and will be a more reasonable away day distance wise. Plus summer vibes.

Lastly, I was worried 4th of July would be altered this year with Apple TV coming in and wanting mostly Saturday and Wednesday kickoffs. The biggest fireworks show in the Centennial State will be back at Dick’s as the Rapids try to get three points against the Timbers.

Eastern Conference Away Days Hype:

April 15 at Charlotte, May 17 at Atlanta, May 31 at Columbus, and June 10 at Orlando.

Four aspiring clubs who spend money. Four cook stadiums, albeit two that are NFL stadiums. Four really cool cities to visit. (MLS players constantly rate Columbus underrated as an away city to visit). Andre Shinyashiki against the team that drafted him in mid-April. Colorado going for their first road point ever at MBS. Oscar Pareja Bowl in early June. Yes to all four.

Lastly, Some Observations:

Before the break for Leagues Cup, Colorado have three straight home games against Western Conference opponents. Add in their July 1 road game at St. Louis, and that needs to be at least two wins and a draw.

The last week of May might as well be called Ohio Week with the Rapids hosting Cincinnati then going to Columbus.

Colorado play their home-and-away games against SKC by the end of April. They’ll be done with San Jose the first week of June and Vancouver a few weeks later. They play all three Texas teams twice each, but only one of those six games is before July 1. I’m not expecting MLS to do a randomly generated schedule like the FIFA video game where you don’t play a team twice until you’ve played everyone once, but some seasonable variety would be nice.

Lastly, Colorado finish the season against Austin (who finished second in the West last year), then two road games against the other Texas teams, and RSL on Decision Day. That’s a tough four game stretch to make a playoff run.