Colorado Rapids Player News: Steven Beitashour Re-Signs, Academy Product Called up to El Salvador U-17s

The Colorado Rapids have re-signed Steven Beitashour to a one-year contract. The club has Additionally, Rapids Academy product Rafael Aguirre has been called up to training camp for El Salvador’s U-17 National Team. Both of the announcements were made on Tuesday.

The club had a team option for Beitashour for 2023 and chose to decline it. It was believed that Beitashour was going to be back in Burgundy and Blue next season, it was just a matter of the two parties coming to an agreement. Beitashour had a guaranteed compensation of $172,500 this season. It’s possible he took a bit of a pay cut given he is 35-years-old.

He also could have wanted more term. The Iranian international could have wanted a team option or something for 2024 rather than playing on the final year of a contract. He did not slow down in 2022. He should at least be a bench option at both fullback roles and could be in a Drew Moor role in 2024 at worst. His veteran presence will remain valuable regardless.

Aguirre joined the Rapids DA at the U-13 level. He currently is with the U-15s in Colorado and has played at both fullback and midfielder. He joins La Selecta for the 2023 Concacaf U-17 Championship, which will be held in Guatemala from February 11-24.

“The opportunity to join a national team camp in El Salvador with the top players from his age group will be an incredible experience and opportunity for Rafa to grow and develop both on and off the field. Rafa has had another positive season showing his versatility playing in both the fullback and wide midfield position for the Academy’s U-15 team. He has been conscientious and reliable in his defending and continues to be dynamic in the attacking third and has made a really important contribution to a successful fall season for the U-15 team,” said Chris Cartlidge, Academy Technical Director.