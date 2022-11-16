Sources: Cole Bassett likely to be recalled from loan from Fortuna Sittard

Sources familiar with the situation have informed Burgundy Wave that Cole Bassett has not met the minutes threshold for his loan to Fortuna Sittard of the Eredivisie.

I reported back in August that the Rapids had the option of recalling the 21-year-old if Bassett did not meet certain performance metrics. Details could not be obtained, but were likely to be games/minutes played and possible goal contributions. He’s played in 11 league games and one cup match. He’s made just three starts and played just 269 minutes at time of publishing. His only goal came in the KNVB Beker match. All of these stats come from TransferMarkt.

He is likely to be recalled from his loan early as a result and will be with the Colorado Rapids for the start of the MLS preseason.

As part of this loan, Feyenoord retained the original option to buy from the loan move back in January of 2022. That option was at the original valuation, believed to be in the range of $1.5-2 million. This offer expires in March 2023. Sources confirmed that even if Bassett is recalled from Fortuna, Feyenoord’s option to buy would still remain. It’s hard to see them taking that option given he couldn’t be a starter for a team in the bottom third of the table. FiveThirtyEight gives Fortuna a 24% chance of relegation. It’s hard to see how he’d be more than an unused sub for a top three team that has a real chance of winning the league.

Bassett would return to a Pids midfield where he should be a locked in starter as a No. 8. Colorado’s midfield was starved of versatility in 2023. He and a healthy Jack Price will stabilize that.

This could mean Colorado does not need to pursue a permanent move for Felipe Gutierrez or another midfield option like Latif Blessing. This would free the club up to commit more funds to retaining Gyasi Zardes, purchasing Lucas Esteves, or adding another attacking piece to the front three.