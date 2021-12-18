How to watch USMNT vs Bosnia and Herzegovina and what we’re watching

How to Watch United States Men’s National Team against Bosnia and Herzegovina

Match Date/Time: Saturday, December 18 at 6:15 p.m. M.T.

Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California

T.V. Information: FS1, UniMas and TUDN

Follow along on Twitter @USMNT, @AODenver, @AOSprings

Instagram @USMNT, Facebook, or the official U.S. Soccer App.

The U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) concludes its record-setting year with a friendly Saturday against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Kickoff against the No. 61 Dragons in the FIFA rank is slated for 6:15 p.m. M.T.

Team USA will be seeking its 17th and final win of the year. While impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, injuries to name-brand players and a dense schedule which has included eight Concacaf 2022 World Cup qualifying matches the year has been a success. With 16 wins in the books, the USMNT has tied the team record for the most victories, set in 2013.

The Yanks’ December camp roster includes three Colorado Rapids, Auston Trusty, Cole Bassett and Kellyn Acosta. Trusty had a stellar season with the Burgundy Boys, so this camp is his first since a call up in January of 2019. Head coach Gregg Berhalter called in Bassett 11 months ago, while Acosta has been both a fixture in Berhalter’s camps and line-ups throughout the calendar year. The gritty midfielder made 20 appearances, tying U.S. Soccer great Landon Donovan for the mosts caps in a year since 2002. Acosta will be looking for his 45th cap with the senior team.

Berhalter’s roster is chockful of veterans, including Gyasi Zardes, Aaron Long, Walker Zimmerman, Cristian Roldan, Matt Turner and Jordan Morris.

The Carson, California-based camp marked the return of winger Jordan Morris. His 2021 play with the USMNT was shut down in February, when he was felled by an ACL rupture while playing for Swansea City in an ECL match.

During his meeting with members of the media, Berhalter was asked to highlight the objectives of the December camp.

“Optimize fitness levels as we approach the January window,” he said. “We’re doing this camp for you guys, because we realize that if you guys want to play any part in January qualifiers, you need this. Because you need to be fit. Trust me, if you’re not fit enough, you’re not going to be able to play, because we know what those games are about; you guys have been around, you know what qualifiers are about.”

The gaffer continued, “Then we want to expand the USMNT player pool. Think about all the new guys that are in this camp. It’s fantastic. We love seeing new faces. But what I’ll tell you guys, we want to do this, but it doesn’t mean it’s going to happen. That’s going to be up to you guys. We’re looking for guys that aren’t taking plays off, that are using every single training session to get better and are competing in every single training session.”

“Everyone is on the same page now,” Trusty added during his presser. “Everyone knows what Gregg wants; everyone knows how the team wants to play and where players are supposed to be. You see it all coming together. It’s rising really.”

Following their match with Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Stars and Stripes will go on a short hiatus before Berhalter recalls his preferred players for his first 2022 camp. The gathering of America’s best will take place ahead of the team’s next World Cup qualifier game against El Salvador on January 27, in Columbus, Ohio. Three days later they will face Team Canada in Hamilton, Ontario. On February 3rd, the Yanks will tackle Honduras in St. Paul, Minnesota.

DETAILED ROSTED BY POSITION; CLUB; CAPS/GOALS:

GOALKEEPERS (3): John Pulskamp (Sporting Kansas City; 0/0), Gabriel Slonina (Chicago Fire; 0/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 12/0)

DEFENDERS (10): George Bello (Atlanta United; 5/0), Justin Che (FC Dallas; 0/0), Jonathan Gomez (Louisville City; 0/0), Kobi Henry (Orange County SC; 0/0), Henry Kessler (New England Revolution; 1/0), Brooks Lennon (Atlanta United; 0/0), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 21/3), Bryan Reynolds (Roma/ITA; 1/0), Auston Trusty (Colorado Rapids; 0/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 22/2)

MIDFIELDERS (5): Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 44/2), Cole Bassett (Colorado Rapids; 0/0), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional/BRA; 2/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 29/0), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 15/0)

FORWARDS (7): Taylor Booth (Bayern Munich II/GER; 0/0), Caden Clark (New York Red Bulls; 0/0), Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes; 0/0), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 4/2), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders; 39/10), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas; 6/3), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew; 65/14)