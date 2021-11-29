Colorado Rush announces major programming expansion with addition of Flatirons Rush SC

One of America’s oldest and leading youth soccer organizations is expanding within its home state of Colorado. Colorado Rush Soccer has announced the founding of Flatiron Rush Soccer Club, serving youth and rising men players in the Superior, Broomfield, Arvada, Westminster, Boulder, and Golden areas.

Flatirons Rush SC will be led by veteran soccer development leader, Joe Webb. He is a long-time member of the greater Rush organization at both the youth and senior levels.

Flatirons will operate in accordance with the “Rush Way’’ philosophy. The ideology has had a proven track record of success for over two decades and has developed standouts such as Conor Casey, Cole Bassett, Brian Mullan, Lindsey Horan, Jordan Angeli, and Bobby Burling.

“This is really a nice chance for me to give back to the soccer community that I grew up in,’’ said Webb. “The parents and the youth soccer players in this area are really looking for the values that Rush brings. What a great feeling, that I get to share the Rush brand and Philosophy with the neighbors and watch the kids in our local community grow, achieve their goals, and reach their soccer aspirations in the same way that I did.”

Aside from playing in recreational and competitive leagues in Colorado, Flatirons Rush players will also have access to a complete player pathway from Tiny Tots and recreational soccer and all the way through to the USL2 Pro Development level.

Established in 2018, Colorado Rush Pro Development is the Colorado Rush’s Men’s First Team. The Club competes in the United Soccer League Two (USL 2) the top pre-professional league in the United States Senior players will also gain entry to Rush Soccer’s comprehensive College Advisory Program.

Flatirons Rush will be full members of the USL Academy and USL League 2, and will compete in the elite level USL Academy in spring of 2022.

The club is now forming teams for the spring 2022 season. Interested players can go to www.flatironsrush.com and register for the upcoming kick-arounds on December 5 and December 12 at Williams Turf Field in Superior. There is no cost to participate in the kick-arounds events. Colorado Rush staff will be on-site to field and answer questions.