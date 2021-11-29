Abbie Mood steps down as site manager of Burgundy Wave

August 1, 2016 was my very first day as managing editor of Burgundy Wave. It was a great season to start, since it was the first time the club had made the playoffs in several years. That makes it even more fitting that my last day falls after an even better, more historic season.

It’s been an honor to manage BW for 5.5 years. Running this site takes a lot of hard work but it has been worth it. I’m really proud of what we’ve done here over the past few years, and I’m thankful for the lifelong friends that I’ve made along the way.

This was not an easy decision, but I felt like it was time for someone with new energy and new ideas to come in and take Burgundy Wave to the next level.

I would have never made it this long without the help of long list of people to whom I will be forever thankful, including the editors who came before me (Chris & Rosch), the writers and photographers who have contributed over the years, the support from SB Nation, and — of course — the Colorado Rapids, from the Front Office to the PR/Comms team to the players and coaching staff.

Most of all, thank you to everyone who has read, commented, shared, loved (hated), or in any way supported BW. You are what make this community so special.

While I don’t know what’s next, I can’t imagine life without the Rapids so I’m sure I’ll write something every now and then. SBN is still working on my replacement, but that person will be announced as soon as there is an announcement to be made.

But hey, I’ll still be around, so don’t be a stranger! Say hi on Twitter @abbiemood and I’ll see y’all in the stands next season :)