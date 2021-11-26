Rapids’ season ends with 1-0 loss to the Timbers on Thanksgiving

It’s never easy when your team loses in the playoffs, but last night’s loss seemed to sting a little bit more than before. Colorado Rapids fans packed Dick’s Sporting Goods Park for a nationally televised game. It was a historic season, with the Burgundy Boys finishing first in the West for the first time ever and setting a club record for 61 points in a single season. But worst of all, the Rapid had plenty of chances throughout the game, but the Timbers got the winning goal in the final minute of the game on a set piece.

After the game, head coach Robin Fraser said the long layoff had no impact on the game that night. “I thought in the second half, we just made a couple of poor choices that led to turnovers, which allowed them to grow into the game a little bit more. I thought when we were efficient with the ball, it was very difficult for them,” he said. “Definitely made them have to defend and put them into some pretty uncomfortable positions, and in the moments when we turned the ball over a little bit cheaply, then I think it led to them growing into the game and gaining more confidence.”

Captain Jack Price said, “Mixed emotions, really. It’s a hard one to take today. Football can be cruel sometimes. I feel like we deserved to go through tonight, but like I said, that’s football. Especially the first half, I thought we played really well, probably some of the best stuff we played all season. But again, just extremely proud of the season as a whole, but it just feels like we’ve let one go this year... I felt like we were the better team for most part of the game and just a bitter lapse in concentration maybe on a set piece, which is ironic. We’ve been fantastic this year on them. Extremely proud of the boys and sometimes football can be like that. It’s very cruel.”

But what fans are left with after this season is hope. Robin Fraser has shown that 2020 wasn’t a fluke — he can lead Colorado to the playoffs. They’ve upped the bar and continue to do better, so we should all be excited for what’s to come and be hopeful that next season will be even better.