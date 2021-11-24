Colorado Rapids demonstrate commitment to fans and community ahead of Thanksgiving playoff match

It is said that winning brings the best out of people and this couldn’t be more true for the Colorado Rapids as they prepare to host the Portland Timbers on Thursday.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to celebrate this national holiday with our fans and to host this first-ever MLS playoff game on Thanksgiving right here at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park,” said Colorado Rapids Senior Vice President of Business Operations, Wayne Brant.

The match-day affair will include the biggest Friendsgiving in Colorado, slated to kick-off 10 a.m. M.T. with Centennial 38 in the stadium’s south parking lot. The sizable tailgate is presented by the sports betting company, Tipico Sportsbook, the club’s exclusive sports betting partner throughout the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.

The tailgate will feature a viewing of NFL rivals Detroit Lions and Chicago Bear on a jumbo TV screen, along with a live DJ playing music, a cornucopia of food trucks, craft beer brewers, and a mix of hot chocolate beverages.

“We’re delighted to welcome Tipico Sportsbook as our presenting sponsor for the club’s upcoming playoff run, including our historic game on Thanksgiving Day,” said Pádraig Smith, Colorado Rapids Executive VP & General Manager. “We look forward to having Tipico onboard to help us elevate our fans’ experience during what we hope will be a very special playoff stretch.”

As part of their partnership, Tipico will offer additional perks including ticket giveaways and seat upgrades to an all-inclusive Tipico Terrace Club Box on field level during all Rapids playoff games.

The tailgates are open to the general public and parking is always free at DSGP. At 1:50 p.m., the C38 Supporters will lead the March of the Match into the stadium. Fans in attendance will receive a commemorative, 16-inch gameday flag to be used during a special moment prior to the start of the match.

During the team’s procession onto the playing pitch, C38 will unveil their show-of-support tifo inside the stadium.

Is it Thursday yet?!@C38sg is hard at work painting their tifo. Can't wait to see how it turns out! pic.twitter.com/08MftwrPFu — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) November 21, 2021

Giving back to the community

“More importantly, this historic game has also provided us with a fantastic opportunity to work with our partners and supporters to give back to our community. We’re going to be able to donate over 30 meals to the Food Bank of the Rockies for every fan in attendance,” he added.

In a show of community support for Colorado’s underserved, 16 local companies have partnered with the Rapids and Kroenke Sports Charities to donate 30 meals to the Food Bank of the Rockies for every fan in attendance at the Rapids’ playoff match. Should the venue sell-out as expected, over 500,000 meals will be delivered to people in need across the state.

The organization has also teamed up with the Foundation for Prader-Willi Research (FPWR) and Stanley Harvesting Hope to host the 7th Annual Thanksgiving Day 5K Turkey Trot scheduled for the 25th in Denver’s Northeast Central Park neighborhood. All participants who sign up with the club’s special code will receive a discount. One-hundred percent of the proceeds from the race are donated to FPWR to support their efforts in eliminating Prader-Willi Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder causing insatiable hunger and hormonal abnormalities. It is the leading genetic cause of life-threatening childhood obesity. For more information and to sign up, click here.

Painting Denver burgundy

A number of Denver’s landmarks are brilliantly lit in burgundy in celebration of the club’s upcoming playoff match. Several iconic locations in the city will be lit up in burgundy lights throughout the week in support of the Rapids side including: Union Station, Ball Arena, Millennium Bridge, McNichols Building, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Buell Theatre, Independence Plaza, and the Davita Building.

On Downtown Denver’s 16th Street Mall, fans will find the tallest digital tree in the country crowned with the Rapids’ crest. The Mile High Tree stands 110-feet tall and decorated with more than 60,000 LED lights.