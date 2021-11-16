Top-of-the-Table USMNT face Jamaica with Rapids’ Kellyn Acosta and Sam Vines ready to suit up

Coming off of a decisive win over Mexico in downtown Cincinnati last Friday evening, the first-place U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) is set to play 1W-3D-3L Jamaica tonight in Kingston before a crowd capped off at 5,000 spectators. The sixth-place Reggae Boyz are coming off of a 1-1 tie against El Salvador in Concacaf’s World Cup Qualifying Tournament.

The buoyant USMNT arrives to the island country high from their compelling 2-0 win over Mexico.

Following a tense back-and-forth first half in a rainy and vocal TQL Stadium, Team USA found its mojo and pressed into Mexico’s half from the opening of the second half. The standing-room only crowd cheered when Christian Pulisic entered the game and started to make his trademark runs at the goal. In the 74th minute of play, Tim Weah’s cross from near the corner found the blitzing wing on the middle of the box. The incoming Pulisic headed the ball into the goal. 1-O USA. It was his first game for the Yanks since picking up a foot injury at Honduras two months ago.

Soon thereafter, Weah assisted Weston McKinnie in scoring the team’s second goal. The fleet-footed Weah earned high compliments from Head Coach Gregg Berhalter. During his postmatch press conference, the pleased gaffer said, “he got the coaches’ man of the match today, just because he didn’t stop. He didn’t stop working, he was causing them fits on that side of the field.”

Colorado Rapids midfielder Kellyn Acosta came on as a sub to help keep Mexico at bay. Sam Vines did not see any playing time. Both are expected to be in Berhalter’s plans tonight. Vines will be looking for his ninth cap with the seniors, while Acosta his 44th.

As a result of the yellow card accumulation, midfielder Weston McKennie has been suspended for one match. USMNT defender Miles Robinson has also left the camp as a result of a red card. Defensemen James Sands has been added to the U.S. roster.

Because of McKennie’s departure, Acosta is a shoo-in to start the match.

USMNT ROSTER BY POSITION/AFFILIATION

GOALKEEPERS (3): Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 9/0), Zack Steffen (Manchester City/ENG; 25/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 12/0)

DEFENDERS (9): Reggie Cannon (Boavista/POR; 22/1), Mark McKenzie (Genk/BEL; 8/0), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim/GER; 5/0), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 18/1), James Sands (New York City FC; 7/0), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 0/0), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp/BEL; 8/1), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray/TUR; 70/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 21/2)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 43/2), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig/GER; 21/1), Gianluca Busio (Venezia/ITA; 7/0), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 33/8), Yunus Musah (Valencia/ESP; 10/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 29/0)

FORWARDS (6): Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg/AUT; 14/5), Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 41/8), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 3/2), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas; 5/3), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG; 41/17), Tim Weah (Lille/FRA; 17/1)

How to Watch

Match Date/Time: November 16 at 3 p.m. MT

Venue: Independence Park — Kingston, Jamaica

TV Information: Universo, Paramount+

